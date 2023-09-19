ABS-CBN’s Romantic Series Travel to Africa, Vietnam

The Philippines’ ABS-CBN has licensed romantic series 2 Good 2 Be True and He’s Into Her in Vietnam and Africa, respectively.

2 Good 2 Be True has been dubbed in its local language and is now being broadcast on pay TV channel ONCINE in Vietnam. Starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, the show revolves around the love story between hardworking nurse Ali (Kathryn) and mechanic/conman Eloy (Daniel), who first cross paths during a hotel heist and later on meet again as they work for a real estate mogul.

Other ABS-CBN titles that recently made their way to Vietnamese audiences via ONCINE include Love in 40 Days and Marry Me, Marry You.

Romantic series He’s Into Her currently airs in 41 Sub-Saharan countries, including Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Mozambique, through the StarTimes channel.

Adapted from the Wattpad novel of the same name, He’s Into Her delves into the enemies-turned-lovers story of international school students Max (Belle) and Deib (Donny). As they figure out their feelings for one another, their past and their family problems try to break their fragile relationship.

The show joins other ABS-CBN titles on StarTimes, including Viral Scandal, La Vida Lena, and long-running action series Brothers, among many others.