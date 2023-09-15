ITV Studios Inks Pre-Sales For ‘Vigil’ S2

ITV Studios has secured a host of pre-sales for the second season of drama series Vigil, produced by World Productions, the prodco behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

The second season of the thriller will stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock in the U.S. Bell Media and TVA will broadcast the show in Canada. Meanwhile, in Europe, Arte has acquired for France and Germany, as well as DR for Denmark, NRK for Norway, YLE for Finland, and SVT for Sweden. In the Asia Pacific region, BBC Studios ANZ has acquired the show for Australia, TVNZ for New Zealand and Now TV for Hong Kong.

Vigil returns with a new investigation that takes Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) into the secret world of drone warfare to catch a killer. Following multiple deaths at a Scottish weapons test, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause.

The six-episode series two is made by World Productions for the BBC.

Photo credit: BBC