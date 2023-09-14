Yes Studios Licenses ‘Fauda’ S2 to India’s Applause

Israel-based yes Studios has sold the format rights for the second season of its thriller series Fauda to India’s Applause Entertainment, the content studio of Aditya Birla Group.

The first season of Fauda was adapted by Applause Entertainment as Tanaav and premiered on SonyLIV last year.

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir, Tanaav tells the story of a special task group caught up in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Fauda, which follows a team of elite Israeli undercover agents, was created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz; produced by L. Benasuly Productions and yes TV, with yes Studios distributing the series and format.