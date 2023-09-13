Gigglebug Launches Adult Animation Label

Helsinki-based animation studio Gigglebug Entertainment is launching a new sub-label dedicated to the creation of adult animated content, branded “In Stitches”.

The new banner will be led by Gigglebug’s management team, including CEO Anttu Harlin, creative director Joonas Utti and managing director Beth Parker.

The first project being developed is Soap, a 20 x 22′ animated workplace comedy from the point of view of a bar of hotel soap, who just wants a clean getaway. When affairs unravel marriages, a drug deal blows up (literally) or a serial killer repaints the walls red, who is there to clean up the mess? Soap. Meet Suds and her pals, the cleaning products in Room 833 of The Tufnell, a large high-end hotel, who are always cleaning up behind the scenes.