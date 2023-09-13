A New Elephant in The Room: Endeavor

The Endeavor powerhouse doesn’t have a studio lot in Hollywood, but has a lot of control over many entities in the entertainment industry, including the WME talent agency, IMG sports, and now a majority stake in TKO, the company that combines WWE and UFC. TKO has a valuation of $21.4 billion and began trading on Wall Street yesterday.

WWE is the company that Vince McMahon built from the ground up, he’s now the executive chairman of TKO; UFC is the mixed martial arts franchise owned by Endeavor since 2021. Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel is now the CEO of TKO, and Endeavor’s Mark Shapiro is the president and COO of the new company.

As a talent agency Endeavor cannot own more than a 20 percent stake in production companies affiliated with its talent and creators, which resulted in the sale of 80 percent of its Endeavor Content studio to South Korean group CJ ENM last year.