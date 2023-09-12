SPI Partners with Telekom in Slovenia

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has secured a strategic partnership with Telekom Slovenije, a leading telecommunications provider in Slovenia.

Telekom Slovenia customers will have the opportunity to access a selection of premium channels through the FilmBox package, which includes movie channels such as FilmBox Premium, FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Stars, FilmBox Arthouse, and a suite of thematic channels featuring DocuBox, FightBox, 360TuneBox, Erox, and Eroxxx. In addition, the introduction of Dizi to EBT (Extended Basic Tier) will provide viewers with a slate of Turkish drama series. The package will also feature FashionBox, Fast&FunBox HD, FunBox UHD, and Gametoon as standalone offerings.

“This partnership with Telekom Slovenije marks a significant milestone for both companies as we collectively strive to redefine the entertainment experience. By incorporating our premium channel selection, featuring a diverse array of captivating programming tailored to various preferences, into Telekom Slovenije’s lineup, we are committed to delivering unparalleled content and value to their subscribers,” commented Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution at SPI International.