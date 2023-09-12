Lighthouse and Dog Ears to Co-Produce ‘Stage Struck!’

Ireland’s Lighthouse Studios and Dog Ears are partnering to co-produce Stage Struck!, a new children’s animated adventure series for kids ages 5 – 7.

In Stage Struck! creatures large and small are welcomed to Showtime School, founded by the much-loved Miss Feathers. In classrooms full of pianos and crash-mats, even the ‘normal’ subjects have a theatrical spin—from the history of puppetry to the science of sound waves!

The 52 x 11’ episode series, which is based on Tor Freeman’s book, Showtime for Billie and Coco, is to be directed by Lighthouse Studios’ head creative Gilly Fogg with a screenplay by Sian Ní Mhuirí. Lighthouse Studios’ managing director Claire Finn serves as executive producer with Dog Ears’ creative director John McDaid as co-producer.