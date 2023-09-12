China is MIPCOM 2023 Country of Honor

MIPCOM CANNES has announced that China will be recognized as the 2023 Country of Honor at the 39th International Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market (October 16-19).

Across the week, a specially curated program will focus on China’s co-production, acquisition and distribution activities and opportunities.

Events include Fresh Content China, a session presented by the China Pavilion, which will spotlight the country’s latest output and key creatives from the China TV industry.

In addition, Sun Zhonghuai, vice president of Tencent and CEO of Tencent Online Video, will give a keynote speech in the Palais on October 16 as one of the conference’s Media Mastermind series.

Past Countries of Honor have included Japan, Turkey, Mexico, France and, most recently, South Korea in 2020. China was also previously recognized in 2018.