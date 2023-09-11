Venice Film Festival Winners

The 80th Venice Film Festival came to a close on Saturday with the traditional Awards ceremony held at the Palazzo del Cinema in Venice Lido.

Yorgos Lanthimos won the Golden Lion for Best Film with his latest feature Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.

Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi took the Grand Jury Prize with Evil Does Not Exist, a cautionary tale about the price of disrespecting nature. Cailee Spaeny took the Best Actress prize for her performance in Sofia Coppola’s biopic Priscilla, while Best Actor went to Peter Sarsgaard for Memory, by Michel Franco.

Best Director went to Matteo Garrone for Italian drama Io Capitano, a contemporary Odyssey about two young men who leave Dakar to make their way to Europe.

