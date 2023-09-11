Tern to Produce New McGarvey Series for BBC

Factual producer Tern, part of Zinc Media Group, will produce Darren McGarvey – Mind the Gap (w/t), a co-commission for BBC Scotland and BBC Factual for BBC Two and iPlayer.

This new docuseries (3 x 60’) looks at how, in 2023, Britain’s biggest public services – Health, Justice and Education – face major challenges affecting millions of citizens every day. McGarvey explores whether there is an increasing gap between the haves and have-nots, the rich and poor, the public and private and what might be fueling that.

In each film, social commentator Darren McGarvey will travel the length and breadth of Britain, as well as visiting Denmark, Norway and Finland, to attempt to find out why these once-great public institutions of Health, Justice and Education face so many challenges.

Tern has previously worked with McGarvey on the BAFTA-winning Darren McGarvey’s Addictions (BBC Scotland), and Darren McGarvey’s Class Wars (BBC Scotland).

Darren McGarvey – Mind the Gap was commissioned by David Harron for BBC Scotland and Aisling O’Connor, commissioning editor, BBC Factual for BBC Two and iPlayer. It is directed by Jack Cocker, produced by Emma Fentiman and executive produced by Harry Bell for Tern at Zinc Media. The series is being produced in partnership with The Open University.