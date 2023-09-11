MIA Market Announces Speakers

The 9th edition of MIA | Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo is returning to Rome from October 9-13, 2023 at Palazzo Barberini and Cinema Barberini.

MIA, headed by director Gaia Tridente, is a market focused on co-production, financing strategies and models, sales and distribution, works-in-progress, nurturing talent and project circulation.

Among the recently-confirmed speakers are Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series; Sara Bernstein, president of Imagine Documentaries; and Marge Dean, head of Skybound Entertainment’s animation studio.

Additional executives that have joined the MIA talks line-up include screenwriter, director, producer and animator Ari Folman, Invention Studios’ Nicholas Weinstock, and James Townley, chief content officer Development at Banijay, who will give a keynote on the development, creation and acquisition of unscripted IPs.