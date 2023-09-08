Beta and Carlsen Verlag Partner on ‘Superbikes’

3D animated series SuperBikes is the first joint project of Carlsen Verlag and Beta Film. The series, currently in development together with Ulysses Films, kicks off the cooperation of the German publisher and Munich-based Beta Film.

The 52 x 11’ series targets 4-to-7 year-olds and takes place in San Velo, a place built for bikes; the main protagonists are the bicycles themselves. Jump, Lexi, Flo, and the others, are all best bike friends with distinctive and amusing characteristics. But when it comes to their emotions and working with others, they’ve still got their training wheels…

SuperBikes is set to debut in the literary world in the spring of 2025 across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The launch will feature a collection of over 20 books, complemented by games and audio content.