WildBrain Launches Location-Based Entertainment Business

WildBrain CPLG has launched a new location-based entertainment (LBE) business to drive opportunities for the company’s franchise brands as well as partner brands such as Peanuts and PLAYMOBIL, with an initial focus on Asia Pacific.

Veteran L.A.-based licensing executive Kevin Suh is working with WildBrain CPLG to build out the global strategy. Formerly president of Themed Entertainment & Consumer Products at Paramount Pictures, Suh oversaw global location-based entertainment for all Paramount Global brands.

Additionally, Evi Sari joins the WildBrain CPLG senior leadership team in China as vice president of LBE. Based in Shanghai, she was previously VP of Location-Based Experiences at Paramount (ViacomCBS).

This launch comes on the heels of signing partnerships for multiple new projects in China through deals brokered for Peanuts, Teletubbies and In the Night Garden with Max-Matching Entertainments Co., a developer, investor and operator of international cultural and IP visitor attractions. These will roll out over the next five years.