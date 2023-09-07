Up the Ladder: TVMonaco

Nathalie Biancolli has been appointed general manager of TVMonaco, the Principality’s first public general-interest channel. She succeeds Salim Zeghdar, who is stepping down to take up other duties at the Principality.

Biancolli began her career in 1990 with the RTL group (CLT) in the Program Sales and Acquisitions department. She then joined the AB Group in 2000 as director of Acquisitions, and moved to TF1 in 2010. In 2017 she joined France Télévisions to develop international co-productions and launch the Alliance Européenne (FTV/ZDF/RAI). In 2021, Nathalie Biancolli was named deputy managing director of TVMonaco.

In other TVMonaco news, the channel — which launched earlier this month — has begun supplying TV5MONDE with original content. U.S. viewers are able to watch on TV5MONDE USA news program L’actu, which airs Monday through Friday, live at 2:30 p.m. ET. Additional programming includes Best of la matinale, a one-hour news roundup from TVMonaco, geared to weekend viewing, which airs weekends on the channel at 6:30 a.m.ET.

TVMonaco is now a shareholder of TV5MONDE USA alongside France Télévisions, France Médias Monde, Arte, INA, Radio-Canada, Télé-Québec, RTBF & SSR.