Rose d’Or Latinos Sets Awards Jury

Approaching 150 leading players from the Hispanic content business have been announced as judges in the inaugural Rose d’Or Latinos Awards, which will be presented at a gala ceremony during Content Americas (running January 24-26, 2024) on January 23, 2024 in Miami.

The jury, which is chaired by former president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and current Mas Ros Media CEO Marcos Santana, will review entries, representing the best in Hispanic television. All jury members will share their thoughts on the finalists in a special Rose d’Or Latinos content initiative during the event.

Founded in 1961, the Rose d’Or are Europe’s most prestigious content awards and recognize the best programming globally. The Rose d’Or Latinos are an extension of the brand that will celebrate the Spanish and Portuguese-language content market.

The awards are open for entry until October 2.