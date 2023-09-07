FilmRise and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Premiere ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Special

FilmRise and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema have partnered to promote and commemorate the 35th anniversary of the iconic true crime TV series Unsolved Mysteries with a one-time only premiere of Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy on October 4.

The new television special is co-produced by FilmRise and series creators Cosgrove/Meurer Productions. The 90-minute presentation includes the 60-minute TV special and more than 30 minutes of fan-favorite moments. FilmRise and Cosgrove/Meurer Productions will also host a special VIP invitation only screening event at Alamo Drafthouse’s downtown Los Angeles venue that same evening.

FilmRise’s VP of Marketing & Distribution Sal Scamardo commented, “In addition to celebrating the 35th anniversary by co-producing this new video tribute, we wanted to honor the fans who have played such an integral role in the success of the series both as fiercely dedicated viewers and as case solvers with their call-in tips. Like the series, Alamo Drafthouse attracts a highly engaged and dedicated audience which makes them the perfect partner to kick off this celebration by screening our special in their unique venues across the country.”

The one-hour special will be available to stream for free nationwide on AVoD in the U.S. from October 5. Shortly thereafter, the special will debut on streaming platforms internationally.