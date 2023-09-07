Dandelooo’s ‘The Treehouse Stories’ Lands on France Channel

FreDandelooo has secured a deal with streaming service France Channel for The Treehouse Stories (La Cabane à Histoires). The SVoD deal sees the first three seasons of the series air in U.S. territories via Apple TV, The Roku Channels, chromecast and other distribution platforms.

Commissioned by Canal+ and targeted at 4- to 7-year-olds, The Treehouse Stories (77 x 7’) is co-produced by Dandelooo and Caribara Production.

By adapting the most popular children’s books, using traditional animation based on the original books’ designs, this series invites children to read. It centers around a group of friends who meet in a secret treehouse to share their favorite books.

The program is on air in over 160 countries, as a format on CCTV China, and also released as two theatrical films. The fourth season (26 x 7’) of The Treehouse Stories has recently completed production and is airing on Canal+. Season 4 is a co-production with Caribara Production, RTBF and Bardaf! Productions.