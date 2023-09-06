OUTtv Commissions S2 of ‘Sew Fierce’

LGBTQ+ television and streaming service OUTtv has commissioned a second season of its competition series Sew Fierce, an OUTtv original produced by Sonic Nursery.

The eight-episode second season will see design mentor Jaime Lujan, aka Lucinda Miu, return to the show, they will also be joined by London-based drag performer Crystal. Sew Fierce sees eight drag designers at the top of their field compete in weekly challenges to create new looks, in the hopes of winning a cash prize and a sewing suite from SINGER®.

Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv, said: “Sew Fierce celebrates the incredible creativity of drag designers, whilst entertaining and educating audiences with the intricacies of the art form and showcasing the remarkable personal journeys the contestants have taken so far. We were delighted by the reception of the first season and for season two, we can’t wait to welcome Crystal, who we know will bring her unique flair and a fresh perspective for our eight new contestants.”

The new season started production this month and is set to launch on OUTtv in spring 2024.