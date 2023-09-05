‘Zorro’ to Open MIPCOM

MIPCOM CANNES and Mediawan Rights will host an event screening of new series Zorro, to be attended by cast members, on the eve of the 39th International Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market’s opening (October 16-19) in Cannes.

Zorro is a Secuoya Studios production for Amazon Prime Video in the U.S, Latin America, Spain, Portugal and Andorra with Mediawan Rights holding global distribution rights.

The new 10 x 52’ series marks the screen comeback of the swashbuckling hero after almost two decades, as written by Carlos Portela (Hierro, Velvet Collection) and directed by Javier Quintas (Money Heist), Jose Luis Alegría (Toy Boy) and Jorge Saavedra (Mr Smith and Mrs Wesson).

Set in 1834 Los Angeles, the series stars Miguel Bernardeau, (Elite, 1899, The Last One) in the eponymous role of Diego de la Vega, opposite Renata Notni (El Dragón: Return of a Warrior, La Venganza de las Juanas) as Lolita Marquez, the love of his youth; the cast also includes Dalia Xiuhcoatl, Paco Tous, Emiliano Zurita and Joel Bosqued.

Staged on October 15 in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais, the screening will be followed by a Q & A with Miguel Bernardeau and key executives including Secuoya’s Sergio Pizzolante. The event will be open to all delegates.