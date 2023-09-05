Inter Medya Signs Multiple Deals in Africa

Turkish distributor Inter Medya has signed a series of content sales agreements spanning diverse African regions.

The company has inked deals with Novelas TV for Last Summer, Scorpion and A.Riza. Scorpion will also be available to viewers in to Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe through Inter Medya’s partnership with Multichoice.

In addition, the company has licensed Tuzak to Zap in Angola and Mozambique; while in Ethiopia, Deception, Ramo and A.Riza have been licensed to Kana TV.

Inter Medya has also partnered with Azam Media for distribution of The Girl of the Green Valley in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, among other countries.

Currently, Inter Medya is in Cape Town at MIP Africa, one of the continent’s foremost industry events. Attendees can visit them at booth number E02.