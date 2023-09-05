Global Agency’s ‘One Love’ Travels to Spain

Istanbul-based Global Agency has sold drama series One Love to Mediaset España. The drama, produced by Gold Film, has been airing successfully on Turkey’s Show TV and has been sold to 22 countries.

One Love tells the story of idealistic Doga, who falls hopelessly in love with a charming man from a very religious family. The drama follows their relationship amidst difficult family dynamics, as they try to overcome the conflicts between the conservative and the secular in their country.

The series stars Barış Kılıç from Feriha and War of the Roses, Evrim Alasya from Sunshine Girls and Scorpion, Sıla Türkoğlu from The Legacy and Dogukan Gungor from Phoenix and Meryem.

Izzet Pinto, founder & CEO of Global Agency, said about the sale: “One Love was one of the most talked about projects of the season. The most important factors that ensure the success of the series are that it deals with a subject that has never been covered before and reflects it in a very realistic way. The series explores social differences and proceeds to unite various elements while examining different social issues. We signed contracts in many countries around the world. Spain is a very important region for us. I think it will be very successful is Spain and trigger many more countries, and sales will accelerate in the coming days together with its second season.”