Warner Bros. Discovery and Unifi Expand Partnership in Malaysia

Warner Bros. Discovery and Unifi have expanded their partnership in Malaysia, with the launch of four HBO channels and the HBO GO streaming service.

HBO, HBO Family, HBO Hits and Cinemax will launch on Unifi TV, and all Unifi TV Pack subscribers will be able to try them as a 30-day free preview from today.

With HGTV and Cartoon Network also added on Unifi TV in August, WBD now offers nine of its channels as well as the regional streaming service, HBO GO, which will be available in October.

Shonali Bedi, head of Affiliate Distribution & Digital Partnerships – Southeast Asia & Hong Kong, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “WBD’s content portfolio with Unifi is going from strength to strength. With the addition of the HBO channels on Unifi TV and HBO GO, more fans in Malaysia will be able to enjoy HBO’s unique brand of premium entertainment than ever before. HBO GO offers subscribers a chance download and stream the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences, with movies and series across genres – drama, comedy, kids, factual, lifestyle and more – anytime, anywhere.”