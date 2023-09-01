Taylor Swift Concerts Boon to Cinema

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concerts are being packaged as a movie to be shown in theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico starting on October 13. AMC Theaters is acting as the North America’s distributor and will license to other cinemas.

Reportedly, Swift’s “Eras Tour” is becoming the highest grossing concert tour in history, and the film version could be a boon to movie theaters. U.S. studios have postponed release of their movies due to the Hollywood strikes, which will help making Swift’s 165 minutes’ movie a sure hit. The concert feature was shot during the first three of six shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from August 3-9, 2023.

Tickets are already selling for $19.89 for adults. The “Eras Tour” covers 146 shows in five continents. The tour started on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.