Indigo Unveils Docuseries ‘Project One’

U.K.-based distributor Indigo Entertainment has partnered with Cutting Edge Productions to bring the docuseries Project ONE to worldwide audiences.

The 3 x 60’ documentary tells the story behind Mercedes-AMG’s mission to create the first street-legal Hypercar with F1 Technology.

In 2016, a small group of engineers, along with then Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers. had the idea to develop a street-legal Hypercar with an F1 engine – a first in automotive history. Cutting Edge’s executive producer Tina Preschitz and director Jochen Schmoll pitched the idea of an independently financed documentary to explore the story from multiple perspectives.

Cutting Edge followed the project for three years and the cameras kept rolling despite the challenges encountered along the way, and created a unique behind-the-scenes account of automotive history in the making.