Messi is Not Messing Up With U.S. Soccer

Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi is driving the city of Miami to provide the final $350 million to complete a 25,000-seat stadium that is part of a $1 billion real estate Freedom Park project. In the U.S., football is called “soccer” to distinguish it from the American football game.

Currently, the home games of Inter Miami, Messi’s club, are played 55 kilometers north of Miami at the Fort Lauderdale’s stadium. The city is pressured to complete the stadium before Messi’s contract expires at the end of 2025, but there are environmental and other hurdles still to overcome.

Last July, Messi signed with Inter Miami for $125 million and he’s now driving skyrocketing ticket prices, which can reach the $400 tag per ticket per game when he’s on the field (and not necessarily playing), and has increased the cost for the broadcast rights of soccer matches.