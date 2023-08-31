APC Kids Inks Deals for ‘Jade Armor’

APC Kids has secured a raft of new international sales for TeamTO’s action-comedy series Jade Armor.

The 26 x 26’ series, produced by TeamTO in partnership with France Télévisions and Super RTL, has been sold to Téléquébec (Canada), WildBrain (Canada), RTBF (Belgium), and DR (Denmark).

Jade Armor follows martial arts-loving Lan Jun as she learns the ancient secrets of her family and becomes a superhero. Every day, she must contend with both an evil array of super villains and the real trials of teenage life.

Jade Armor’s all-female creative team is led by executive producer Corinne Kouper, supported by showrunner and co-creator Chloé Miller, head writer MJ Offen, French story editor Ghyslaine Pujol, and co-developer Mary Bredin. Based on a concept by M Pongo Kuo, Jade Armor is produced in TeamTO’s animation studios in France.