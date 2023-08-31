ABS-CBN is Top TikTok Entertainment Account in Southeast Asia

The Philippines’ ABS-CBN has emerged as the most viewed TikTok entertainment account in Southeast Asia for the first half of 2023.

According to data from TikToktainment, the account generated a total of over 2.8 billion video views in the first half of the year. Among the most watched videos are clips from the popular Kapamilya revenge drama series Dirty Linen, clips from noontime variety show It’s Showtime, and from action series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN PR account @abscbnpr was the overall top performer, amassing 81.9 million views from April to June.