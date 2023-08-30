Woodcut Inks Deals for ‘WW II: Women on the Frontline’

U.K. indie prodco Woodcut Media uncovers stories of female heroism and bravery in three-part history documentary series World War II: Women on the Frontline. Currently in production, the new series has been pre-sold to Channel 4 in the U.K. and SBS in Australia.

World War II: Women on the Frontline (3 x 60’) explores the unknown histories of remarkable soldiers, pilots, and spies who fought, flew, and died in the Second World War. The series shines a light on the likes of Selma van de Perre, who as a teenager worked as a courier for the Dutch Resistance; the Soviet sniper ‘Lady Death’, who was sent to battle without a gun; as well as Lee Miller, one of the most talented journalists of WWII.

Woodcut Media’s Jonathan Mayo is series producer, Kate Beal, executive producer, and directors are Rebecca Joyce and Imogen Walford.

Worldwide sales are handled by Woodcut International.