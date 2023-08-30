Mark Thompson is CNN’s New CEO, Chairman

Mark Thompson will be the next chairman and CEO of CNN, taking the reins of the global news organization. The British executive was director general of the BBC from 2004 to 2012, and president and CEO of The New York Times from 2012 to 2020.

“There isn’t a more experienced, respected or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are thrilled to have him join our team and lead CNN Worldwide into the future,” said David Zaslav, CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Last week Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new attempt at launching a CNN streaming service, CNN Max, which will combine existing shows with online-only programming.

Thompson’s appointment follows the tumultuous exit of Chris Licht, who stepped down in June after the publication of a controversial profile in The Atlantic. He will take the role on October 9.

Photo credit: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg News