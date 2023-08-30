ITV to Debut New Prue Leith Cooking Show

Cooking grande dame Prue Leith will debut a brand new cooking series, Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen on the U.K.’s ITV1 and ITVX in February 2024.

Set in her own Cotswolds home kitchen, the ten-part series will see Prue, alongside her right-hand man and husband, John, share their top kitchen hacks and culinary short-cuts to help simplify cooking.

In each episode, Prue will invite a special guest to cook and share one of their own favorite recipes. As they sit down to enjoy the dish around the family table, they will ‘chew the fat’ on everyday issues that may be especially pertinent to them. Other family members will also make casual appearances.

The series has been commissioned by Leanne Clarke for ITV Entertainment and is produced by independent production company Yeti.