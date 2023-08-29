VA Media’s Viewership Keeps Growing

Australia-based AVoD network VA Media has disclosed viewership and subscriber growth information for its global network of channels.

Channels owned and operated by VA Media grew by 50 percent in overall viewership in the period July 2022-June 2023, with the addition of 2 million new subscribers and over 18 million subscribers over the full network of 20 owned and operated channels and a further 80+ managed channels. Channels include the flagship Movie Central, True Crime Central, Horror Central and the recently-launched Movie Central en Español.

Mark Ashbridge, CEO of VA Media stated, “We are quite optimistic about the growth in revenue, subscribers, and market share we’re seeing in the global YouTube AVoD space at the moment. As we continue expanding our partnerships including channel management for companies like Cineverse, Epic Pictures, Distribution Solutions, and The Asylum, as well as our robust third party acquisitions strategy on our owned and operated channels, we’re now diversifying our model to include original productions.”

In other VA Media news, currently shooting in the company’s Sydney-based studios is VA’s first original production, unscripted series My First Time from producer/director Carolyn Cage. The 10-episode digital docuseries will explore the spectrum of queer relationships from unforgettable first dates and devastating first heartbreaks.

The company has also recently appointed Organic Pacific and the Havas Network to support its international growth.