Rubicon’s Albrecht and Granier to Keynote at Content Americas

Jorge Granier and Chris Albrecht, the veteran partners behind Hispanic-focused company Rubicon Global Media, are set to keynote at Content Americas, taking place in Miami on January 24-26, 2024 at the Hilton Miami Downtown.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement last week of the company’s development partnership with Mexico- and U.S.-based production company BTF Media.

This is the second strategic partnership for Los Angeles-based Rubicon Global, after it signed a multi-project deal with Secuoya Studios, which is providing the company with development funding and deficit financing for select series and films.

The keynote interview session will take a deep dive into how Rubicon Global plans to produce ‘story-driven content’ for Latin American audiences, and consider which territories and companies are next for the fast-growing business.