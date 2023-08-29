NATPE Global Adds Speakers to Conference Line-Up

NATPE Global has announced an updated roster of industry experts and executives who will take to the stage at the event, taking place on January 16 to 18, 2024 at the InterContinental Miami in the downtown district.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Istanbul-based Global Agency, will deliver a keynote presentation; session In Conversation With will feature a fireside chat with Chris Williams, founder and CEO of pocket.watch; and the Super CCO Panel (in Spanish), moderated by Nicolas Smirnoff of Prensario International, will see a revival of the classic NATPE panel en Español. The following speakers will be on the panel: Mariano Cesar, head of General Entertainment Content, Latin America & US Hispanic, Warner Bros. Discovery; Ronald Day, president, Entertainment & Content Strategy, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises; Francisco Morales, head of Content Strategy and Acquisitions, Latin America, Amazon Studios; and Augusto Rovegno, SVP Content, ViX, TelevisaUnivision.