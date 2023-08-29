ChaiFlicks Rolls Out New Programming Slate

Jewish streamer ChaiFlicks has rolled out a slew of new films and TV series this month, including drama Normal from Lior Dayan and the third season of Israeli series The New Black (Shababnakim).

The platform is set to launch several additional series in the coming months, including documentary The Elected and the fourth season of Wartime Girls.

Normal is a semi-autographical series from Lior Dayan, son of Israeli actor and writer Assi Dayan (In Treatment) and grandson of Israeli military leader and politician Moshe Dayan. Normal is set to debut on October 4.

On September 7, ChaiFlicks will debut the documentary The Elected, which focuses on female members elected to Israel’s Parliament (Knesset) and the struggles they have faced over the years.

On December 20, the streamer will premiere the fourth season of hit series Wartime Girls, which follows three young Polish women as they fight Nazi occupation of their country during World War II.

ChaiFlicks, which launched in August 2020, is the world’s largest streaming platform dedicated to Jewish content, available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.