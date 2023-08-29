All3Media Secures Raft of Deals for ‘The Ex-Wife’

All3Media International has secured its first raft of deals for new Paramount+ original drama The Ex-Wife in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

Co-produced by Night Train Media, Clapperboard Studios and BlackBox Multimedia, The Ex-Wife is based on Jess Ryder’s bestseller of the same name and stars Céline Buckens (Showtrial), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam) and Jordan Stephens (Feel Good). The psychological thriller debuted on Paramount+ in the U.K. last year and launched in the U.S. on BritBox this month, in addition to CBC Gem in English speaking Canada and Radio-Canada in French speaking Canada.

In Europe, The Ex-Wife has been acquired by TV4 (Sweden), MTV OY (Finland), NPO (the Netherlands), Stöð 2 (Iceland), Virgin (Ireland) and Eitb Media (Basque region Spain). A multi-territory deal covering rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia sees the thriller air on Pickbox, in addition to Paramount+ in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, OSN in the Middle East,TVNZ in New Zealand and Paramount+ in Australia.

The four-part drama series follows a young woman, who is happily married to a middle-aged man, whose ex-wife won’t leave them alone.

The Ex-Wife screenplay is written by Downton Abbey star Catherine Steadman, who also serves as executive producer on the series together with Olivia Pahl and Herbert L. Kloiber for Night Train Media, Giuliano Papadia and Chiara Cardoso for BlackBox Multimedia, Mike Benson for Clapperboard, and the novel’s author Jess Ryder.