Mid-Atlantic English Wins

Those viewers who enjoyed the AppleTV+ series Bad Sisters will be happy to know that the dark comedy’s production company made sure that its characters spoke in an understandable English, so called “mid-Atlantic” English, an accent with a perceived mixture of American and British characteristics.

The series is about five Irish sisters (Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene, and Eva Birthistle) with four of them trying to murder their brother-in-law. The program has received four Emmy nominations.

Originally, Apple TV+ was worried that an Irish accent would be difficult to be understood, but Bad Sisters — which is set in Dublin —features most of its characters speaking with a dialect-free accent.

The Eastern Irish coastal setting also makes for some beautiful scenery.