Dubbing is Not Out in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government had proposed to phase out dubbing in film and TV content acquired from outside the country in favor of subtitles. And the government was even willing to provide subsidies for the transition.

The reasons given were varied, but mainly to expose Ukrainians to content in English, and to convey a stronger sense of independence from Russian-dubbed movies and TV shows.

However, the Ukrainian dubbing sector has petitioned the Government to opt for the use of the Ukrainian language in dubbed films and TV programs, pointing out the importance of Ukrainian translations in cartoons and children’s programs, and also the fact that eliminating subtitles would push Ukrainians to seek out Russian language content online.