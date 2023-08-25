Strikes Delay Major Studio Releases

Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. are two of the major Hollywood studios that have announced delays of their movie releases due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike.

Last month, Sony Pictures announced that it was delaying the release of two movies, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was initially scheduled to open in March 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, postponed to August 2024.

Yesterday, Warner Bros. reported that it would delay the release of its three movies: Dune: Part Two (from November 2023 to March 2024), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (from March to April 2024) and animated feature Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (from April 2024 to December 2024).

Due to union rules, the strikes prevent actors from participating in any promotional tours, including film festival events and premieres.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.