Perpetual Partners with Marmalade Sky on New TV Series

Australian prodco Perpetual Entertainment has pre-sold a slate of new shows to broadcasters in the U.K. and Australia. The deals were brokered through Marmalade Sky TV.

Travel series Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape (4 x 60’) has been pre-sold to Channel 4 U.K. and TV3 New Zealand. The series follows Doherty, a farmer, zoologist, restaurateur, presenter and childhood friend of Jamie Oliver, as he sets out to explore one of the wildest, most beautiful places on earth.

In the true-crime category, The Murder of Lyn Dawson (4 x 60’) has been pre-sold to Sky Crime U.K. and Channel 9 Australia. The series chronicles a 40-year fight for justice, which started in January 1982 when Lynette Dawson, a loving wife and mother, disappeared.

Another true-crime pre-sale has been signed with Paramount U.K., which has committed to King Con (2 x 60’), commissioned by Seven Network in Australia. The two-part program tells the story of Australian businessman Hamish McLaren, who conned some US$70 million out of multiple investors around the world — and how he was eventually brought to justice.

Lastly, Hitler’s Handmaidens (4 x 60’) has been pre-sold to A&E U.K. The archive-driven series examines the role of women in the Third Reich.