Up the Ladder: MediaHub, Kaleidoscope, Millimages

Istanbul-based MediaHub has appointed Arzu Zeynep Demirtas as its new Marketing and Operations manager. Previously holding a sales position in the company, Demirtaş has been one of the company’s earlier hires. Before joining the company Demirtaş held various positions in film production, and comes from a background of literature and copywriting.

London-based Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has appointed Brian Fitzmaurice as their new Legal Counsel. He will oversee all legal elements of Kaleidoscope’s international sales, multi-territory and corporate facing activity. Fitzmaurice rejoins Kaleidoscope after a short career break having previously worked with the company for ten years.

Paris-based Millimages has announced the promotion of Adrien Moretto to the position of managing director. He was formerly head of Legal and then General Secretary. In his new position, Moretto plans to transform the studio’s intellectual properties into a transmedia experience for viewers.