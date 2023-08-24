OneGate to Rep ‘Lost in Fuseta’ S2

Hamburg-based OneGate Media has secured worldwide distribution rights to the second season (parts 3 and 4) of the crime series Lost in Fuseta, based on Holger Karsten Schmidt’s bestselling crime novel collection.

Parts 3 and 4 return to the sunny town of Fuseta, Portugal, where Inspector Leander Lost (Jan Krauter), a high functioning autistic police detective, discovers his colleague Teresa (Carlota Crespo) is missing. When Teresa is found murdered, Lost finds out that her death was a collateral damage and that there is something much bigger behind the case.

Parts 1 and 2 of Lost in Fuseta premiered on ARD last year and secured over 4 million viewers. Parts 3 and 4 will be broadcast in early 2024 on ARD as 2 x 90’ films or 4 x 45’ episodes.

Lost in Fuseta 3 and 4, Tracing Shadows is produced by 307 production GmbH.