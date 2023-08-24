eOne to Produce Andrea Bocelli Doc

Entertainment One is producing and financing new documentary Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, directed by Cosima Spender (Palio, Sanpa).

The documentary offers never-before-seen insights into Bocelli’s life story, with wide access not only at concerts’ backstage, but into his private life with family members and close friends.

The film is being produced by eOne in London and filmed in Italy and the U.S. Andrea Bocelli, Veronica Bocelli, Scott Rodger, and Francesco Pasquero will serve as executive producers along with Tara Long, Malcolm Gerrie, Matt Pritchard, and Geno McDermott on behalf of eOne. Jan Younghusband is producing.

The doc is currently in production and is scheduled for release next year, coinciding with Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in the industry.