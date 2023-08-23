WildBrain to Rep New Animated Series ‘Pet Hotel’

WildBrain has partnered with Tencent Video and animation studio Miaow’s House as the exclusive worldwide distributor outside of mainland China of the new animated series, Pet Hotel.

Produced by Tencent Video and Miaow’s House, the 26 x 11’ series is aimed at kids aged 7–9 and follows the antics of Lili the dog, Bubu the guinea pig, and cats Nai Nai and Vicky as they welcome new animal friends to their home at the Pet Hotel.

Leveraging the unique characteristics of different animals, Pet Hotel creates entertainment and humor while also promoting scientific knowledge about animals and pet care.

Caroline Tyre, VP Global Sales and Rights Strategy at WildBrain, said: “This exciting partnership with Tencent Video and Miaow’s House represents the continued expansion of our business in China and underscores WildBrain’s international reach as we introduce audiences around the world to Pet Hotel. These laugh-out-loud tales of the Pet Hotel crew have universal appeal and are sure to delight kids and families through their compelling storylines and endearing characters.”