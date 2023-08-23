The Weather Company’s New Owner

Francisco Partners is acquiring The Weather Company from IBM. The San Francisco, California-based Francisco Partners is a $42 billion private equity fund. Atlanta, Georgia-based The Weather Company operates online properties that include Weather.com, Weather Underground, and Storm Radar.

The company was launched in 1982 as The Weather Channel, and in 2008 was purchased by a consortium that included NBCUniversal. In 2012, the consortium created a holding company and replaced the word “Channel” with “Company” to better reflect their growing line-up of digital products.

In 2016 the consortium sold The Weather Company to technology giant IBM, but retained possession of The Weather Channel cable network until 2018, when it was sold to Allen Media’s Entertainment Studios.