‘R-Rated’ is in The Eye of the Beholder

If you watch broadcast television in Italy, don’t be surprised to see a “Mature-Audience” sign in the form of a superimposed red bar for a Dick Wolf crime series that in the U.S. is considered for general audiences. In Italy, that warning indicates violence. On the other hand, nudity and rather explicit sex scenes, that on U.S. broadcast TV are simply not shown, are considered suitable for general audiences in Italy.

Now, an article in The Wall Street Journal is implying that in the U.S. “The R-Rated Sex Comedy Is Back.” Risqué comedy in the U.S. died with the advent of the political-correct policing, because, explained the Journal, “audiences had become too easily offended.”

This summer U.S. cinema saw no less than four R-rated films: No Hard Feelings, Joy Ride, Bottoms, and Strays. But, the newspaper clarified, “When a character takes off her shirt in a scene, her bra would remain on.” And in the case of Strays, the “R” is for the “four foul-mouthed dogs” whose adventures the comedy is based on.