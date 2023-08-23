HOLA Sets Awards Gala Date

The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors has announced the return of the HOLA Awards Gala Benefit to New York City. The 22nd annual ceremony will take place on October 16 at The Players NYC Club House in Manhattan. The gala benefit honors top Latino and Hispanic talents who have shown excellence in film, television, and theater.

Special awards this year will recognize the work of Broadway director, choreographer, and ten-time Tony Award and Drama Desk nominee Graciela Daniele, who will receive the HOLA 2023 Chita Rivera Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding artistic career. Director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo will be recognized with the newly created HOLA Graciela Daniele Excellence in Choreography Award. Additional 2023 HOLA Awardees include: Broadway performer Linedy Genao(Bad Cinderella), stage and TV star David Zayas (Cost of Living), media personality TíoLouie (Prime Latino Media), El Mago Pop — who will receive the HOLA Crossover Artist Award — and Nancy Fabiola Herrera, who will receive the HOLA Excellence in Opera Award.

Past awards recipients include: Alfonso Cuarón, Alfred Molina, Andy Garcia, Antonio Banderas, Benicio del Toro, Chita Rivera, Danny Burstein, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Héctor Elizondo, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lupita Ferrer, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Nilo Cruz, Pedro Pascal, Rita Moreno, Rosie Pérez, Rubén Blades, Sara Montiel, among others.