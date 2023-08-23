All3Media to Distribute Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Broadcast

All3Media International will distribute the broadcast content of Prince William’s environmental initiative Earthshot Prize. This also marks the first time The Earthshot Prize will be produced by Studio Silverback, the natural history producer renowned for documentary David Attenborough A Life on Our Planet.

This year the prize will travel to Singapore for its third annual awards ceremony, which takes place on November 7. During the event, each of the five winners will be awarded a £1million prize to help scale their environmental solutions. The ceremony will also feature performances by world-renowned musicians and artists.

This year will also mark the first time the awards ceremony will be accompanied by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week. Beginning on November 6, the week will see global leaders, businesses and investors convene in Singapore to explore opportunities with the Prize winners and finalists, aimed at accelerating their solutions and bringing about tangible action to repair the planet. Members of the public will also be invited.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize aims to discover, celebrate, accelerate and scale solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, said: “The Earthshot Prize’s Awards TV show delivers an important message of positivity to the widest possible audience. It’s going to be a hugely entertaining event and are delighted to be working with Studio Silverback on this project.”