YouTube and Universal Show the Way on AI

YouTube and Universal Music Group have found shared ground on AI, one of the unsolved issues between Hollywood producers and the Writers’ Guild.

The agency wants to ensure that its music artists are compensated for AI-generated content, and the agreement could be used as a guideline for other creatives’ labor disputes, such as the one between WGA and AMPTP, the producers’ alliance.

YouTube has published a first set of AI music principles and launched the YouTube Music AI Incubator, with artists, songwriters and producers from Universal Music Group.

YouTube CEO, Neal Mohan, has shared the platform’s AI music principles and his vision for how the framework will enhance creative expression while also protecting artists on the platform. This first group of artists “will help gather insights on generative AI experiments and research that are being developed at YouTube,” said Mohan.

In April, Universal had lodged a copyright-infringement complaint with YouTube. The streaming service, which last year paid the music industry some $6 billion in fees, removed the videos in question.

AI can create artificial sounds and images from brief written instructions. The YouTube partnership with Universal will influence how artists are paid when their work is used by AI tools.