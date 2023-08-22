TelevisaUnivision Signs Licensing Deal for ‘Sunny Bunnies’

London-based Media I.M. has closed a three-year licensing agreement with TelevisaUnivision for its pre-school property Sunny Bunnies. The agreement follows the acquisition of the first six seasons of animated series Sunny Bunnies for TelevisaUnivision’s Canal 5.

The preschool series follows the adventures of five beaming balls that can appear anywhere there is a source of light, from sunshine to moonlight.

Under the deal, TelevisaUnivision Licensing will initially focus on key L&M merchandising categories, including toys, publishing, back-to-school and apparel.

Media I.M.’s Brand Licensing director Gavin Metcalfe said: “We are looking forward to working with TelevisaUnivision’s consumer products team to create a licensing program to enhance the Sunny Bunnies brand in Mexico. Driven by delightful storytelling and loveable characters, the Sunny Bunnies brand lends itself very well to merchandising — with their colorful characters already featuring in magazines, publishing, apparel and feature plush (among others) in many territories around the world. We’re sure Mexican kids and families will embrace the new range of Sunny Bunnies products when they launch next year!”