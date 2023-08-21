Robosen Robotics Holds AI Event in Hollywood

Robosen Robotics and AI took center stage on August 17 at NeueHouse in Hollywood, California, at an event designed to spotlight the application of advanced AI technologies to the entertainment industry, with a unique focus on job creation for writers and media professionals.

Robosen’s chief strategy officer Christina Zhu-Weaver was joined by industry experts such as E! Entertainment founder Larry Namer, in unveiling its latest technological innovations, shedding light on the potential of consumer products integrated with artificial intelligence.

The daylong showcase event featured live demonstrations of Robosen’s newest AI entertainment robots like Interstaller K1, Bumblebee, Buzz Lightyear and the self-transforming Transformers Optimus Prime and Gridlock.

In attendance were some WGA members and entertainment industry executives, including award-winning screenwriter Ron Friedman (Transformers: The Movie), producer Larry Kasanoff (Mortal Kombat, Terminator 2), writer/story editor Alicia Schechter (Alf, A Different World), among others.

The conversations explored the machines’ capacity to learn from existing content and literature, the spectrum of tasks machines can and cannot undertake after learning, the symbiotic relationship between machines and humans possessing unparalleled original creative abilities, as well as the potential to enhance the commercialization efficiency of human-driven content creation with machine assistance, showcased in brand new AI and robotic hardware, serving as a pioneering mediums within the Metaverse environment.